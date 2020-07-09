10 Bulls to watch in 2020: Tyrone Hill

If UB’s defense lives up to their 2020 expectations of being one of the best in the conference, safety Tyrone Hill will be a big part of that.

Hill is coming off a big year where he started all 13 games at safety, he was named to the all-MAC second team and ranked third on the team in tackles with 70.

“I just take each day step by step I do my best to help the team and do what the coaches tell us to do.” said Hill.

The ball hawk now enters his senior year as one of the leaders for the UB defense. A defense hill says is the best in the conference.

“It feels great every year our defense has been getting better in the conference and the nation, so it feels great seeing where we came from first, we started slow and now we are the best defense in the conference,”

Claiming the best defense puts a target on the defensive units back. But that’s something hill feels the team has earned

“We have a high standard and we have to fulfill that role. The standard is to have fun and fly around the ball to compete and make everyone better. I want to win a mac championship and win a bowl game as well.” Hill added.