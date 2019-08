BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the UB football season set to kickoff in less than a week, all eyes will be in the backfield as the Bulls not only break in a new quarterback, but return one of the best running backs in the Mid-American Conference in Jaret Patterson.

Last season, Patterson ran for 1,013 yards and 14 touchdowns and went on to earn MAC Freshman of the Year honors.

News 4 Sports’ Jenna Harner caught up with the speedy back to chat about what to expect in the 2019 season.