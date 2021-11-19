11-Day Power Play close to reaching $2 million goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the ice at Riverworks, players are having much better luck than the Sabres.

We’re six days into the 11-Day Power Play, and organizers are almost at their goal.

The players have raised more than $1.9 million for Roswell Park and other cancer-related causes. This year, organizers want to raise $2 million for the cause.

They’re also expected to break the Guinness World Record for the longest hockey game.

The 11-Day Power Play skates until Thanksgiving Eve, which is next Wednesday.