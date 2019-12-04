12 Bulls named to All-MAC team

OXFORD, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls runs the ball during the third quarter in the game against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Yager Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Running back Jaret Patterson earned First Team All-MAC honors, headlining the list of 12 UB football who were named to the All-MAC football team on Wednesday.

It’s the most players the Bulls placed on the All-MAC team in program history.

Behind Evin Ksiezarcyk, Kayode Awosika, Paul Nosworthyand the rest of the offensive line, Patterson rushed for a school record 1,626 yards during the regular season. Fellow running back Kevin Marks rushed for 1,008 yards, marking the first time in program history the Bulls have had two, 1,000 yard rushers in the same season.

The offensive line also only allowed eight sacks all season — the second fewest in the country.



All-MAC Football Honors



First Team

RB Jaret Patterson

OL Evin Ksiezarczyk

S Joey Banke

DL Taylor Riggins

DL Malcolm Koonce



Second Team

OL Kayode Awosika

OL Paul Nosworthy

LB Kadofi Wright

DE Ladarius Mack

S Tyrone Hill



Third Team



WR Antonio Nunn

DT Chibueze Onwuka