12 Bulls named to All-MAC team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Running back Jaret Patterson earned First Team All-MAC honors, headlining the list of 12 UB football who were named to the All-MAC football team on Wednesday.
It’s the most players the Bulls placed on the All-MAC team in program history.
Behind Evin Ksiezarcyk, Kayode Awosika, Paul Nosworthyand the rest of the offensive line, Patterson rushed for a school record 1,626 yards during the regular season. Fellow running back Kevin Marks rushed for 1,008 yards, marking the first time in program history the Bulls have had two, 1,000 yard rushers in the same season.
The offensive line also only allowed eight sacks all season — the second fewest in the country.
All-MAC Football Honors
First Team
RB Jaret Patterson
OL Evin Ksiezarczyk
S Joey Banke
DL Taylor Riggins
DL Malcolm Koonce
Second Team
OL Kayode Awosika
OL Paul Nosworthy
LB Kadofi Wright
DE Ladarius Mack
S Tyrone Hill
Third Team
WR Antonio Nunn
DT Chibueze Onwuka