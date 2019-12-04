Breaking
12 Bulls named to All-MAC team

OXFORD, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls runs the ball during the third quarter in the game against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Yager Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Running back Jaret Patterson earned First Team All-MAC honors, headlining the list of 12 UB football who were named to the All-MAC football team on Wednesday.

It’s the most players the Bulls placed on the All-MAC team in program history.

Behind Evin Ksiezarcyk, Kayode Awosika, Paul Nosworthyand the rest of the offensive line, Patterson rushed for a school record 1,626 yards during the regular season. Fellow running back Kevin Marks rushed for 1,008 yards, marking the first time in program history the Bulls have had two, 1,000 yard rushers in the same season.

The offensive line also only allowed eight sacks all season — the second fewest in the country.

All-MAC Football Honors

First Team

RB Jaret Patterson
OL Evin Ksiezarczyk
S Joey Banke
DL Taylor Riggins
DL Malcolm Koonce

Second Team

OL Kayode Awosika
OL Paul Nosworthy
LB Kadofi Wright
DE Ladarius Mack
S Tyrone Hill

Third Team

WR Antonio Nunn
DT Chibueze Onwuka

