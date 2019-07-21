147-pound champs Spence Jr., Porter to fight Sept. 28 in LA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter will meet in a unification bout Sept. 28 in Los Angeles.

Spence and Porter announced the date and location of their showdown Saturday.

Spence (25-0, 21 KOs) holds the IBF 147-pound title, while Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) is the WBC champion. They agreed to a title unification bout in April, but recently chose Staples Center as the site.

Spence is an emerging pound-for-pound superstar who has held his belt since May 2017. He trounced the undersized Mikey Garcia in his last bout in March.

Porter will attempt his second defense of the belt he won by beating Danny Garcia last year. Porter has won four straight fights since losing a decision to Keith Thurman in 2016.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports