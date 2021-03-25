19 New York Mets games to air on WNLO-TV this season

WNLO-TV (CW23) will air 19 New York Mets games this season, beginning with this Saturday’s Spring Training game against the Houston Astros.
All 19 games take place on Saturdays or Sundays. Highlights of the 2021 slate include:
- A Subway Series game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, July 3.
- A game against the World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Aug. 14.
- Two games against the American League-champion Tampa Bay Rays on May 15-16.
- Two games against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 24-25.
- And two late-season divisional games against the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mets are shooting for a return to glory this season following the additions of four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor, pitcher Carlos Carrasco, catcher James McCann, and more. The team is also entering a new chapter under the ownership of Steve Cohen.
WNLO-TV is the home of News 4 at 10, Buffalo’s top-rated late newscast, and is the CW affiliate serving the Buffalo market. The games are available through a partnership with New York City-based WPIX.
The full schedule is below. All dates are subject to change.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Sat, 3/27
|1 PM
|Houston Astros (Spring Training)
|Sat, 4/24
|4 PM
|Nationals
|Sun, 4/25
|1 PM
|Nationals
|Sat, 5/15
|1 PM
|@ Rays
|Sun, 5/16
|1 PM
|@ Rays
|Sat, 5/22
|4 PM
|@ Marlins
|Sun, 5/23
|1 PM
|@ Marlins
|Sun, 6/13
|1 PM
|Padres
|Sat, 6/19
|4 PM
|@ Nationals
|Sat, 6/26
|4 PM
|Phillies
|Sun, 6/27
|1 PM
|Phillies
|Sat, 7/3
|1 PM
|@ Yankees
|Sat, 7/24
|7 PM
|Blue Jays
|Sun, 7/25
|1 PM
|Blue Jays
|Sat, 8/14
|7 PM
|Dodgers
|Sun, 8/29
|1 PM
|Nationals
|Sat, 9/18
|7 PM
|Phillies
|Sat, 9/25
|7 PM
|@ Brewers
|Sun, 9/26
|2 PM
|@ Brewers