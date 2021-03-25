19 New York Mets games to air on WNLO-TV this season

by: News 4 staff

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitching against Wilmer Difo of the Washington Nationals during the Mets Home Opening game at Citi Field on April 04, 2019. (Getty Images)

WNLO-TV (CW23) will air 19 New York Mets games this season, beginning with this Saturday’s Spring Training game against the Houston Astros.

All 19 games take place on Saturdays or Sundays. Highlights of the 2021 slate include:

  • A Subway Series game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, July 3.
  • A game against the World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Aug. 14.
  • Two games against the American League-champion Tampa Bay Rays on May 15-16.
  • Two games against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 24-25.
  • And two late-season divisional games against the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets are shooting for a return to glory this season following the additions of four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor, pitcher Carlos Carrasco, catcher James McCann, and more. The team is also entering a new chapter under the ownership of Steve Cohen.

WNLO-TV is the home of News 4 at 10, Buffalo’s top-rated late newscast, and is the CW affiliate serving the Buffalo market. The games are available through a partnership with New York City-based WPIX.

The full schedule is below. All dates are subject to change.

DateTimeOpponent
Sat, 3/271 PMHouston Astros (Spring Training)
Sat, 4/244 PMNationals
Sun, 4/251 PMNationals
Sat, 5/151 PM@ Rays
Sun, 5/161 PM@ Rays
Sat, 5/224 PM@ Marlins
Sun, 5/231 PM@ Marlins
Sun, 6/131 PMPadres
Sat, 6/194 PM@ Nationals
Sat, 6/264 PMPhillies
Sun, 6/271 PMPhillies
Sat, 7/31 PM@ Yankees
Sat, 7/247 PMBlue Jays
Sun, 7/251 PMBlue Jays
Sat, 8/147 PMDodgers
Sun, 8/291 PMNationals
Sat, 9/187 PMPhillies
Sat, 9/257 PM@ Brewers
Sun, 9/262 PM@ Brewers

