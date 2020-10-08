2 more positive tests come from Titans, NFL Network reports

(WIVB) — NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says two more positive tests have come from the Tennessee Titans.

At least one person who tested positive is a player. The other positive result came from an inconclusive test from the previous day, a source tells Pelissero.

This follows two other positive test results reported on Wednesday.

Currently, the Titans are scheduled to play the Bills this Sunday, but that game could be in jeopardy.

The Titans already moved their previously scheduled game against the Steelers to a later date.

