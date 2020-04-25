2020 NFL Draft: Around the AFC East rounds 4-7 draft picks

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley (66) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When talking to Bills GM Brandon Beane after day two of the NFL Draft, he said in his “war room” he has a monitor dedicated to keeping an eye on what the rest of the AFC East is doing. And that’s exactly what we’re keeping track of as well as the Bills’ picks. Here’s a look at what the rest of the division did on day three in rounds 4-7.

Dolphins – With their first pick on day three, the Dolphins traded up and added another offensive linemen taking Georgia guard, Solomon Kindley with the 111th overall pick.

https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1254087552832884742

With the 154th overall pick in the fifth-round, the Dolphins drafted UNC defensive end, Jason Strowbridge.

Jets – With the 120th overall pick, the Jets drafted Florida running back Lamical Perine. That’s the second Gator the Jets have taken in the draft after picking Jabari Zungia on night two in the third round. Perine finished his collegiate career with 2,485 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns.

He put a bow on his time at Florida rushing for a career-high 138 yards and three touchdowns in the Orange Bowl.

With their second pick in the fourth round, the Jets took quarterback James Morgan out of Florida International with the 125th overall pick to potential turn into Sam Darnold’s backup. The developmental quarterback has a big arm and his toughness is something that’s brought up a lot when talking about Morgan.

Morgan transferred to Florida International after starting his career at Bowling Green. Over the past two years starting for the Panthers, Morgan threw 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

A signal caller joins the QB room.



Welcome to New York, @Jmoneyyy12!! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/foYaDzi1y7 — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 25, 2020

With their third pick in the fourth round, Joe Douglas continues to bolster the Jets’ offensive line selecting Charlotte guard, Cameron Clarke with the 129th overall pick.