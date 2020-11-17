2021 March Madness Tournament to potentially be held at one site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 March Madness Tournament will be unlike any in past years. On Monday, the NCAA announced the relocation of the 13 preliminary sites for the opening rounds of the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

The Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has decided that with the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is not ideal to host teams in different sites across the country, rather that the championship should be held in a single geographic area for the health and safety of all involved.

NCAA staff are currently in preliminary talks with the State of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to potentially host the 68-game tournament around the metropolitan area during March and April. Indianapolis was already set to host the Final Four on April 3-5, 2021.

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said. “We are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”