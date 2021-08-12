2021 Player to Watch: Jamestown QB Trey Drake

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — In his first two seasons as the starting quarterback of the Jamestown Red Raiders, Trey Drake’s numbers speak for themselves. Trey threw for 1,096 yards and 17 touchdowns in his sophomore season this year, and led Jamestown to the Section VI Championship game in the spring in the team’s first season in Class A.

“The spring season was kind of a weird season. We ended up falling short of our goal, but I think it’s really good that we just had a short offseason,” Jamestown junior quarterback Trey Drake said. “We got right back, got into the spring season of football then hopped into basketball, now right after basketball started preparing for football again, so I think the short season has definitely played an impact but I definitely am ready to get back to work.”

“Trey is a great person, first and foremost, and you win with great people,” Jamestown head coach Thomas Langworthy said. “Trey is someone who has been a consistent leader even since he started playing quarterback for us in ninth grade. He’s consistent, we trust him, he trusts us as coaches, he’s at all the workouts, he’s coachable, he has a growth mindset, and those are things you look for in players to lead your team. That’s one of the reasons he’s one of our co-captains this season.”

Trey found ways to improve his game from his freshman to sophomore seasons, throwing for over 100 more yards with six additional touchdowns in two fewer games. Coming into his third year as QB1 for the Red Raiders, the standards are set, and the expectations are even higher.

“I wouldn’t say I have a greatest strength, I think our biggest strength is our entire team. We’re pretty well balanced, we have a great group of returners coming back, so I’d say our entire team is pretty much our greatest strength,” Drake said. “We do really well together, we come together in team situations and joke around and mess around a lot, but as soon as we hit the field, we turn it on and know when to go ‘go mode.'”

“For Trey, the biggest thing is continuing to have a growth mindset. We’ll look for him to continue to run the ball a little more this season. We try to have an up-tempo offense so we try to lead him to go faster and faster,” Coach Langworthy said. “And just to make sure he’s comfortable in what we’re doing, because he’s the coach on the field for us, so he makes sure that the entire offense runs, and that’s something he’s very good at because he’s so consistent and we do trust him so much.”

Jamestown opens up the 2021 fall season at home hosting former AA foe Orchard Park on Friday, September 3rd.