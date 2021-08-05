2021 Player to Watch: Lancaster WR Noah Kimble

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — In his shortened junior season, Lancaster wide receiver Noah Kimble led all Legends in receiving, catching 29 passes for 437 yards and five touchdowns. Noah was a crucial part of the Lancaster offense in the spring football season, helped to lead the Legends to their 5th straight Section VI Championship.

“COVID obviously cut it short, but we didn’t stop putting in work. We were on Zoom calls over the offseason, we finally got to Westwood and put in work then we finally got to practice. We had a 7-on-7 season, we won that, and then continued to work during the season and we went 7-0,” Lancaster senior Noah Kimble said. “It felt great, I wouldn’t have done anything without Jason Mansell or the offensive line. We’re all a team and we all help each other put in work and get better every day.”

“Noah is a kid that moved here a couple years ago, he was living down by Penn State and fortunately enough his family moved up to Lancaster,” Lancaster head coach Eric Rupp said. “He’s a dynamic playmaker, he can run great routes, he can jump through the gym, and he’s got a really good set of hands. He’s also got a really strong arm, so we’re kind of undecided on where he’s going to play this year, but he’s going to be somewhere on the field making plays, whether it’s quarterback or wide receiver.”

With Lancaster’s all-time leading passer Jason Mansell graduated, as head coach Eric Rupp stated, Noah might find himself under center this season. But it wouldn’t be the first time he’s played quarterback. The former JV QB says he’s comfortable whether he’s lining up to catch passes as a receiver or to throw passes as quarterback of the Legends this year.

“Wherever he wants me, I’ll go and do whatever I need to and I’ll make our team successful and hopefully get a six-peat,” Kimble said.

“There’s not many kids that could play wide receiver and quarterback. Last year was his first year at the position, and he led Western New York in receptions, so it just says volumes about his athleticism and his football IQ,” Rupp said.

“I’m getting work at both positions and helping my other quarterback Max get in work. It really helps us both,” Kimble said.

Whether Noah plays wide receiver or quarterback this year, that’s still to be decided by the Legends throughout this next month before the season starts, but no matter where he lines up, he says his main goal this season is to do whatever is best for the team so that they can continue as Section VI champions.