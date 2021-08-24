2021 Player to Watch: South Park RB Parrell Fulgham

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Backing up standout running back Keith Jackson this spring, South Park rising senior Parrell Fulgham will be stepping into the role as the number one back for the Sparks this season, and he’s ready to make an impact on the field.

“Every time I got the ball I just give it my all, every play. Every time they call crunch, every time they say crunch get the ball, I give it my all, every single time, and get some yards,” South Park senior running back Parrell Fulgham said.

“Parrell had a great junior season. He ended up scoring eight touchdowns, and was a great compliment to Keith Jackson. They were a really good one-two punch,” South Park head coach Tim Delaney said. “This year, Parrell will take on more of a lead role for us as far as a running back position and he’ll get a lot of touches. He’ll continue to play a pivotal role on defense for us and he’s one of our leaders, so we’ll look to him to be special in the captains role as well.”

In his breakout junior season, Parrell had 67 carries for 608 yards and eight touchdowns as South Park’s second running back behind the Buffalo News Player of the Year Keith Jackson. The one-two punch of Jackson and Fulgham combined for almost 15 hundred yards in seven games in the spring.

“He’s got a little different style than Keith does. He’s got a little bit more breakaway, homerun hitting ability, not that Keith didn’t. Keith was a grind it out, get 20 carries a game kind of kid, and really be the focus,” Coach Delaney said. “This year will look a little different, we’ll throw it a little more than we did last season and Parrell will play a factor both in the running game than the passing game as far as offensively. Defensively, we’ll lean on him to do some of the things he did last year. Really, we’ll be a pretty senior heavy team.”

Parrell proved himself to be a solid piece of the offense, and helped to lead the Sparks to an undefeated season and a second straight Section VI Championship.

“It was a great experience. I never thought we’d be able to play, I thought it was over and that I was going to miss my junior year and go straight to senior year, but we got a little sneak in there, five game season but we made it seven because we made the playoffs and championship,” Fulgham said. “We came out strong, a great team, boys is pushing every day at practice, working. We finally got our stuff together, and came down with another ring.”

South Park opens up the 2021 fall season on the road against West Seneca West on September 3rd.