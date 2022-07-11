BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Putting up big numbers has never been a main concern for Iroquois wide receiver Nate McGoldrick, but even though he wasn’t focused on them, his statistics speak for themselves.

In his junior season, Nate finished with 47 catches for 908 yards and a single-season school record 16 touchdowns as he helped lead the Chiefs to their second consecutive Section VI championship game appearance.

“It’s great, but I’ve got to live up to it. I try my best every day to bring everyone else up, and it’s definitely helping,” Iroquois rising senior Nate McGoldrick said. “We have a lot of older guys playing new positions this year, and we’ve got a lot of younger guys coming up competing for spots, so building everyone up together is great.

“I want to be a leader for that and bring everyone up together,” McGoldrick said.

“Nate originally was going to be our quarterback. He was going to be the guy that came in after Trey [Kleitz] graduated this season, which he made it very difficult on us at a very young age to want to play another position because he’s such a great athlete,” Iroquois head coach Rob Pitzonka said. “His production was bar none. He had 16 touchdown catches last year which is our record for a single season and a career, and he did it all in one year.

Nate finished his junior season with the third most receiving yards in Western New York, and the most out of all the returning players this year. While his play on the field is exceptional, it’s his leadership that has been something that his coaches and teammates admire the most about him.

“I learned a lot of leadership, especially from Trey [Kleitz] how it’s not just about yourself, it’s about everyone else. I’ve tried my best to use that for this year’s team being one of the leaders, and last year I learned you just gotta keep working and never stop,” McGoldrick said.

“More important, is his leadership skills. You can see behind us in our workouts, he usually leads our young guys, picks them out to go to workouts and just holds a standard that we’re looking for that we’ve established within our culture.

“He’s going to definitely be a product of success on the field this year, but his fingerprints are going to be through our program forever,” Pitzonka said.

“Myself, I don’t have any numbers goals, I want to make everyone better on the team. I want to be a leader on the team. For the team, I want to win the Section championship and go for a state run. I want to be the leader that does that and leads the way,” McGoldrick said.

Nate McGoldrick is a News 4 Sports Player to Watch.