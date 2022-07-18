BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you watched an Orchard Park football game over the last couple of years, you probably saw a deep pass to the back corner of the end zone. And most likely, the Quaker going up and snagging that pass way up in the air while mossing opposing defenders was Dylan Evans.

“I think I’m more of a deep threat, but this year I’ve really been working on my route running, my releases, stuff like that. This year, I’m going to be able to do everything,” Orchard Park wide receiver Dylan Evans said.

The rising senior has been a deep threat in his years on the field, and in his junior season emerged as one of the top receivers in Western New York, putting up 830 yards on 54 catches and 17 touchdowns.

“Personally I want to break all the school records here, but I want to beat all my stats from last year,” Evans said of his goals for the upcoming season. “I want to have 18 touchdowns, over 800 yards and over 50 catches probably.

“For this team, I think we can go very far. I want to win sections because I’ve never won it, and I feel like we can win sections this year,” Evans said.

Alongside Dylan, the Quakers return Ben Gocella, the top quarterback in Western New York, for his senior season. The 2021 Player to Watch threw for over 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns in his junior season, and the Gocella to Evans connection remains strong coming into this year.

“It’s awesome for me, because he’s been my quarterback since 6th grade,” Evans said of Gocella. “It’s awesome, he’s just been working out, getting better, grinding, and that’s all I can hope for for him. The sky’s the limit for him.”

New Quaker head coach Mike Cieslik is excited to see how Dylan will excel in his final year in an Orchard Park uniform.

“Dylan is just a pleasure to coach, not because he’s so skilled but because he’s so humble and he’s incredibly hardworking. Dylan doesn’t beg for the football, he doesn’t need the football,” Orchard Park head coach Mike Cieslik said. “If you’re a football fan and you watch Dylan, he’ll block on a screen play, he’ll run a route to take a defender away so his teammate can catch a ball, he’s the total package.”

“He’s humble, he’s hungry, he works tirelessly at his craft, and he wants to be one of the guys that we rely on. When you have guys like that that you have the opportunity to coach, that’s all you can ask for as a head coach and someone who puts in the game plan for the kids each week.

“Dylan is ready to be a deep threat this year, and he’s worked on his route tree and his route running so that he’s not just a deep threat, and I’m really excited for him and for his opportunity this fall,” Cieslik said.