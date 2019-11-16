22 Daemen knocks off #4 West Liberty 98-83

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Daemen men’s basketball team continued it’s domination on the hardwood early in the season.

Behind a 29-point, 18-rebound performance from Andrew Sischo, the 22nd ranked Wildcats dispatched #4 West Liberty with relative ease 98-83 Saturday afternoon.

Joey Wallace added 19 in the win while Niagara Falls native Breon Harris chipped in with 17. In total, five Wildcats finished with double-figures.

Daemen who a blistering 54.4 percent from the floor and connect of 12 of their 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats will look to push their winning streak to six when they host LeMoyne on Tuesday.