30-in-30: AJ Terrell

Clemson’s A.J. Terrell (8) blocks a pass intended for Texas A&M’s Jhamon Ausbon during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AJ Terrell was a two year starter at Clemson and a 1st team All-ACC selection in 2019.

The starting cornerback was a crucial part of Tigers’ 29-1 record over the last two seasons.

The stage is never too big for Terrell. In 2018, he scored the first points of the national championship game on a pick-six.

AJ was asked to play on the outside and in the slot at Clemson, that versatility will come in handy at the next level.

“Being able to play press, play off, zone coverage, anything you need. I’m confident and somebody that’s coachable and able to adapt to any system,” Terrell told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Terrell studies a lot of the top NFL cornerbacks, including the Bills Tre’Davious White.

“He’s really technical about this work and is powerful and explosive out of his break. He makes plays on the ball. Being on the opposite side of him would be great,” Terrell said.

AJ studied sociology— patterns of social relationships and social interaction. When interacting with NFL teams at the combine, here’s the message he wanted to send.

“I’m a character guy, somebody that’s humble and somebody that’s always ready to work and you’re always going to get the best version of me.”

Terrell is expected to be drafted in the 1st or 2nd round.