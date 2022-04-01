Part of our News 4 Sports 30-in-30 series taking a look at the top 30 prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

Alabama’s Jameson Williams had 15 touchdown catches last season. There’s a very good chance he would have been the first wide receiver taken in the upcoming draft until he suffered a torn ACL during the National Championship game against Georgia.

The injury might take him from the top of the first round to the bottom. But if he’s there when the bills pick at 25, could Bills general manager Brandon Beane take a shot?

“His case is a little has an asterisk by it because he’s not healthy. The doctors would have to weigh in on where he’s at and his rehab process. What does that look like because he tore his in January,” Beane said at the NFL Combine.

“Does that mean he’s starting the year on the PUP? Does that mean he’s going to have a full redshirt year? Did the surgery work out perfect? Is he going be ready October 1st? Those are the things they want to get answers to.”

Williams is hopeful that he’ll be ready to go when training camp begins but there’s no guarantees. Questions surround Williams’ health but there are no concerns about his big play ability.

“My deep play threat is exciting and it happens frequently so I think it’ll be a big add-on to whatever team takes a shot at me,” Williams said at the NFL Combine.

Williams called Josh Allen a great quarterback that he would love to play with and I’m sure Allen wouldn’t mind seeing the speedster lined up wide in Buffalo this fall.

If he’s still available when the Bills pick rolls around at 25 it will be tough for Buffalo and Beane to say no to this banged up playmaker.