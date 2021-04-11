30-in-30: Arkansas RB Rakeem Boyd

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (5) runs the ball against Western Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Boyd ran for 1,133 yards and eight scores as a junior last season while rushing for more than 100 yards in five games. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Arkansas Rakeem Boyd’s journey to the NFL is very unique. The running back started his college career at Texas A&M but transferred to a Junior College after his redshirt freshman year. He landed at Independence Community College where he was featured on the Netflix documentary “Last Chance U”.

“People will know me out of the blue,” Boyd said. “I will be in line, just hanging out and they’ll be like oh that’s the guy from “Last Chance U”. When most people say that and they talk to me about it they say man you really make me want to achieve my goals. It makes people go out and do things they thought of doing because you can quit right now, you can quit at any moment but it’s the mindset behind it.”

After one year at Independence, he transferred to Arkansas where he put some impressive numbers. Boyd’s biggest year came in 2019 when he averaged 94 yards per game on the ground, second most of among SEC running backs. But his draft stock took a big hit in 2020. Boyd suffered a bone bruise early in the season and decided to opt out due to COVID after 6 games.

“It was hard on me like dang man I should be out there with them but you have to also say I have these problems going on,” Boyd said. “It’s your family or you know what I mean you have to pick one, you can’t pick two. You can’t do two things at once. So that’s kind of what I was going through at that point. Just kind of weighing out my options and seeing what’s what and talking to people.”

2 years ago Boyd may have been a 3rd or 4th round pick but now he’s projected to be a 6th or 7th round selection.