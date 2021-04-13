30-in-30: Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After the loss in the AFC title game, Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott both expressed in some form how the Chiefs are the “golden standard” and those are the guys they’re chasing.

In order to do that, they might want to continue adding weapons for Josh Allen, particularly speedy ones.

One prospect who fits that mold is Auburn wide receiver, Anthony Schwartz.

There are fast wide receivers in the draft and then there’s Schwartz who takes speed to an entirely different level. Schwartz, who is a record-holder in track at Auburn, ran a blazing 4.25 40-yard dash at his pro day.

“I feel like what I bring to the table of course is my speed. I feel like I am the fastest guy in all the football especially coming into the draft this year and then also I feel like I have a great football IQ. I can get plays in the classroom and translate them to the field right away,” Schwartz explained.

Schwartz had 54 catches for 636 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers last season. The speedster says he comfortable playing on the outside or in the slot at the next level. There are two NFL wide outs that he tries to mold his game after and one of them plays here in Buffalo.

“I’ve been watching a lot of Tyreek Hill and how he’s able to use his speed in and out of his breaks, how he’s able to run with the ball, run his routes with his speed, something I’ve been trying to model myself after and see some things in his game that I can try to bring into my game,” Schwartz said.

“I’ve also been watching a lot of Stefon Diggs because he’s a receiver similar to my size and how he’s able to just release off the ball and run a clean crisp route.”

Schwartz is projected to be a third or fourth-round selection but he the type of rare speed that team’s covet so don’t be surprised if his name is called earlier than expected.