30-in-30: Austin Jackson

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) works against Southern California offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson started all 13 games for the Trojans, earned all Pac-12 honors and is one of the top offensive lineman in the draft.

But there’s more to this 6’5″, 322 lb mountain than meets the eye–a lot more!

Before last season he became a bone marrow donor for his sister who suffers from a rare blood disorder.

“The bone marrow transplant allows her body to accept my blood cells,” Jackson told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Thank god we were a perfect match through blood testing and that allowed her to fully restart her system and now her body is producing red blood cells.

“It was a long process, I had to take a whole offseason to go home and be with her and train on my own. I couldn’t afford to get sick otherwise the procedure would have been prolonged, I battled back through fall camp and through the season to get my strength back,” Jackson said.

On the field, Jackson has developed into one of the top left tackle prospects, he was asked to describe what sets him apart from the other lineman.

“I want to win I’m competitive, I line up with my teammates, my guys and I line up to play the game and play to win.”

Jackson will likely hear his name called late in the 1st round or early in the 2nd round.