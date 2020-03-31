30-in-30: Brandon Aiyuk

Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk dives into the end zone as Oregon State defensive back Nahshon Wright tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Oregon State won 35-34. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk has a good combination of size and speed, which helped him excel whether he was lined up outside or in the slot. NFL team’s value wide receivers who can move around the formation and create mismatches.

“That was huge, I told the coaches I wanted to play more in the slot this year,” Aiyuk told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Just because it adds versatility, it adds value being able to play outside and inside. Being able to run the routes from the slot, not everybody can do that. Not everybody can go from outside to inside and not everybody can go from inside to outside.”

Aiyuk was a 3rd team All-American selection in 2019, hauling in 65 receptions for nearly 1,200 yards and 8 TDs. His relationship with head coach Herm Edwards, who was a defensive back in the NFL, helped in his development.

“Just to go to him and say, “coach when you’re in press coverage what’s the first thing you’re thinking?” and he gives me that answer just because he has the experience in the NFL. And then if he sees something in my release or in the top of my route or as a defensive back.”

Aiyuk was also a playmaker on special teams, returning both punts and kickoffs for the Sun Devils.