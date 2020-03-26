30-in-30: Bryce Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Virginia’s Bryce Hall entered his senior season in Charlottesville as one of the top cornerback prospects in the country. The previous year, Hall led the nation in pass breakups with 22. Another strong campaign and he would likely be a top pick in 2020.

Hall’s final college season and path the NFL was sidetracked on October 11th, 2019 when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury and needed surgery. The preseason All-American says rehab is going well.

“What the doctors and my trainers are saying, they said that I should be ready by training camp,” Hall said. “For me, I’m optimistic. Every day I wake up I feel like there could be a chance that I’m ready to go.”

Hall couldn’t do any of the physical testing at the NFL Scouting Combine but wanted to leave team’s with this impression.

“I’m not just comfortable with being good in this league, I want to be great. That’s the mindset that I want to leave in everybody’s head.”