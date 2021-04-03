30-in-30: Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson (26) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Akron Zips at UB stadium in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday Dec. 12, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jaret Patterson had an outstanding 3 seasons at UB. In just 6 games in 2020, he had over 1,000 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, capturing the attention of the college football world when he ran for 8 touchdowns and 400 yards in one game. His numbers are huge, his size is not. Patterson is just 5’9″ which may concern some NFL teams but Jaret dismissed that idea.

“…there’s guys that came before me that did it,” Patterson said. “Ray Rice, Maurice Jones-Drew and the list can go on and on so that’s my mindset it doesn’t matter about the measurements it’s about being a good football and what value you bring to the team.”

Former pro-bowl running Maurice Jones-Drew has helped Patterson during the pre-draft process.

“Being the same stature like that and he went on to play 8 years and had a great career so that’s one of the guys I kind of lean on if I need some advice or just picking his brain,” Patterson said. “He’s in my corner.”

The Bulls were so good at running the ball that Patterson only had 20 catches over his last two seasons but he may have eased some of those concerns at UB’s pro day.

“Don’t bet against him,” coach Lance Leipold said. “It’s his work ethic, his attitude, all of those things but when you tell Jaret he has to improve on something he is focused and dedicated to do that and one of the things and he showed that last week. His ball skills were exceptional out of the backfield.”

Patterson is projected to be a 3rd or 4th round pick in the upcoming draft.