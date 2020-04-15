30-in-30: Chase Claypool

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) runs after catching a pass during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The road from British Columbia to Notre Dame to the NFL is a road less traveled but that was Chase Claypool’s path.

The Canadian wasn’t getting much attention from American colleges until he started posting highlights on Facebook. It worked, he landed in South Bend and is now one of the top prospects in the draft.

Claypool was Notre Dame’s leading receiver in 2019, hauling in 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns.

At 6’4″, 240 lbs, he’s known for physically dominating defensive backs but says other areas of his game are underrated.

“I think my speed, a lot of people think I’m slower than I am and route running, I think I’m capable of a lot of things in the route tree,” Claypool told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Claypool credits head coach Brian Kelly and his staff at Notre Dame for their hardnosed approach, which prepared him for the next level.

“Demanding the most from me and the rest of the players on the team. Not letting any room for letdown and setting high expectations for me would really help me, in terms of wanting the most for myself,” said Claypool.

Tight end prospect Cole Kmet played along side Claypool at Notre Dame.

“He’s competitive as heck, he’s a competitive kid. We are training in LA together. Everyday is a competition with him and it’s great for both of us. We really push each other.”

This year’s draft class is loaded with talented wide receivers which will probably keep Claypool from being drafted in the 1st round and will make his a day 2 selection.