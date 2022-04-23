Part of our News 4 Sports 30-in-30 series taking a look at 30 prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

Coby Bryant from Cincinnati was so good in 2021 that he received the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back.

Bryant snagged three interceptions, deflected 11 passes, and was a leader on Cincinnati’s defense that ranked number one in total pass efficiency.

“I feel like I bring to a team being a leader I’m an alpha male I have a different mentality ball skills tackling a lot of things I try to separate myself from the rest,” Bryant said at the NFL Combine.



“I was always like this, this is the mentality I was born with. My dad has it, my brother has it this is a mentality like I said that I was born with it but I’ve carried on from the start of football until now.”

A four-year starter for the Bearcats, Bryant watches studies tape on a lot different NFL defensive backs but there’s one in particular he enjoys watching.

“I model my game after Marshon Lattimore, he’s a big brother to me. I’ve been watching him since I was seven years old, we grew up together so I kind of try to move myself after him,” Bryant explained.

Bryant is projected to be a late second round or early third round pick.