Part of our News 4 Sports 30-in-30 series taking a look at the top 30 prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner is one of the elite prospects in this year’s draft class.

The cornerback was the conference’s defensive player of the year for his stringy coverage against wide receivers. Gardner didn’t allow a touchdown catch in 13 games last season.

“It’s not like I go into a game like yeah I’m not gonna give up any touchdowns. I prepared and my preparation is so great to the point where as long as I prepare the right way that’s the outcome every time,” Gardner said at the NFL Combine.

But the real question is, how long can he keep that streak going at the next level?

“I don’t have plans on giving one up in the NFL but I’m not a guy that dwells on the last play. As a cornerback you have to have a short-term memory so I would say that’s the only disorder I have, short-term memory loss,” Gardner explained.

Memories and lessons of growing up in a tough city are things that have molded Gardner.

“Growing up in Detroit we didn’t really have anything but what I did have was a mother who always made the impossible possible things that I wanted. She would give me a hard time when I would ask her for things but like for Christmas for instance, she would say that game cost $300 but when Christmas came the game would be right there,” Gardner said.

“She’s my hero, Detroit is a place that not anybody can just live you gonna be strong-minded or you’re just gonna fall by the wayside.”

He got the nickname when from a youth coach when he was six years old but his mom still calls him Ahmad, his given name. An NFL team will be calling his name in the first round of the draft on Thursday.