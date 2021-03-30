30-in-30: Clemson RB Travis Etienne

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While the Bills completely elevated their passing game last season, making it the focal point of their offense, one aspect they struggled with was running the ball.

Even during their end of the season zoom calls both general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott mentioned rushing as something they need to get better at next season.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne would be the perfect piece to help the Bills in this area.

Three down backs have become rare in NFL but Etienne fits the mold. In 12 games last season, the Tigers running back had over 900 yards rushing, nearly 600 yards receiving and 16 total touchdowns.

“I’m one of the best skilled guys in the draft, I’m able to do it all. I feel like I add that component to take a team to the next year. I feel like me being in the game I possess a lot of things that’s God-given and most guys don’t possess,” Etienne said during his Pro Day zoom.



“I feel like it’s just in me. You’ve seen the film, I’m able to be out there three downs and able to play special teams just being able to impact the team each and every down. It’s what makes me different and worthy of the first round.”

Etienne is widely considered one of the top two running backs in the draft, along with Alabama’s Najee Harris. The Bills have very few question marks on offense but running back is on the short list.

“If I ended up in Buffalo I would be very grateful and very honored to be able to play for the Bills. I followed them the past year, a really great team, great quarterback, a great system. I feel like I could go in there and be a great asset for the team,” Etienne explained.

The ACC’s All-Time leading rusher could certainly be the final piece that pushes the Bills offense to the next level.