30-in-30: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks away from Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I would say I’m exclusive.”

He is one of the most intriguing running backs in this year’s draft.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is poised to become another good NFL running back out of LSU.

The explosive Tigers’ playmakers ran for over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season.

He was also a valuable weapon in the passing game, hauling in 55 receptions.

“I can do everything, I can do 1st down, 2nd down, 3rd down, I was pretty much the guy as far as what they wanted all-around,” Edwards-Helaire told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The biggest knock on Edwards-Helaire is size. The 5’7”, 207 lbs was able to dominate in college, will that translate to the NFL?

“You need me to run the ball between the tackles, they say I’m small, but ultimately I think I’m just a little shorter,” said Edwards-Helaire.

“I put it on display this past season and I know I’ll do it at the next level.”

He was also utilized as a kick returner at LSU, another valuable asset that NFL teams are looking for.

Edwards-Helaire should hear his name called on day 2 of the draft.