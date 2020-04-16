30-in-30: Cole Kmet

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet (84) pushes off Boston College defensive end Marcus Valdez (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Notre Dame defeated Boston College 40-7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year’s draft class isn’t loaded with talent at tight end but there are a couple of players who could develop into difference makers at the next level.

Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet is widely considered the top tight end in this year’s draft.

Kmet was a big part of the Irish offense in 2019, catching 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns, despite missing two game with a broken collarbone. Kmet is still a work in progress, with plenty of strengths and weaknesses.

“My ability to stretch the field down the seem and get open in one-on-one matchups, something I still have to work on is my blocking technique.,” Kmet said.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool says Kmet has all the ingredients to become a playmaker at the next level. “His size and speed at that tight end position, with his hands and everything he can do is scary to see,” Claypool said.

Kmet’s journey to the NFL nearly ended way before it started.

“I wasn’t too big in 8th grade and I didn’t know where I would fit in the game,” said Kmet. “I had a really good coach who told me to stick through it and I ended up growing a lot going into high school and maturing and ended up being a big kid.”

At 6’5″, 250 lbs, Kmet filled out nicely.

He is projected to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick.