30-in-30: Darnay Holmes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If Darnay Holmes last name sounds familiar to Bills fans, it should, his father Darrick was drafted by the Bills as a running back in the 7th round of the 1995 NFL Draft and he spent 4 of his 5 year career in Buffalo.

After playing one of the most grueling positions in the league, Darick Holmes wanted a different path for his son Darnay.

“He actually didn’t want to keep me on that side of the ball, pretty much because the way his career ended with the injury that he had, he just wanted the best for me,” UCLA’s Darnay Holmes said.

Darnay’s football roots run deep, besides his father, his brother Darick Jr. played PAC12 football at Arizona.

“Coming from a football family it made me into the player I am today by instilling that grain of hustle, that grain of internal drive,” Holmes said. “You know because my pops knew you can never compromise your grind because of things you did beforehand. He always put it in our ear that if you want to be the best, you have to outwork the best.”

Despite being very young while living in Buffalo, he does have this memory of living here.

“Me and my brother, we moved into a new spot in Buffalo and my sister was on the couch, my brother and I started playing football and he tackled me through the window, and my dad came back and we got in the tub acting like nothing happened and he like wooh, how the window broke, my sister was like go ask the boys, and you know we got in trouble,” Darney laughed thinking of the memory.