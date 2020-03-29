30-in-30: Eno Benjamin

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin (3) runs against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If the Bills are looking to find a running mate for Devin Singletary in the 2nd or 3rd round of the draft, Eno Benjamin could be the solution.

The running back from Arizona State has been one of the most productive running backs in the country over the past two years, rushing for over 2,700 yards and 26 touchdowns.

While Eno’s talent is sizable his stature is not. At 5’7″, 207 lbs , durability could be an issue in the NFL. He was the feature back in college but sharing the load in the NFL could lead to a longer and more productive career.

“I’ve always received the bulk of the share but I don’t mind being in a rotational system where you’re able to save your body and play more years,” Benjamin said.

Eno knows that making an impact at the next level will take versatility and that means a willingness to play special teams.

“You only dress out 45, 46 guys so your going to have multiple players on the three deep playing special teams, those are one of those roles you have to embrace.”

Benjamin could find himself drafted anywhere from the 2nd to the 4th round.