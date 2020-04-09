30-in-30: Ezra Cleveland

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ezra Cleveland was the anchor of the offensive line at Boise State, starting 40 games over three season at left tackle.

Despite battling a turf toe injury, he started all 13 games last year. Cleveland feels his ability to stay on the field will make him attractive to NFL teams.

“I definitely say speed and physicality, when I came in I was kind of a little guy, I wasn’t that strong and fortunately for me, I had coach Jeff Pittman there to increase my strength and my durability on the field and I think that helped out throughout my college career,” Cleveland said.

Draft experts project Cleveland at every position along the offensive line at the next level and that’s something he is prepared for.

“I like to think of myself as someone who can play any position, granted I never played guard in college, just left tackle, right tackle, I think it would be an easy transition for me.”

“They only travel 7 guys and you know one guy has to be versatile at left and right tackle and the other guy has to be able to play all three inside positions,” Cleveland said. “It was the same in college, our captain John Morchant played four different positions on the offensive line throughout the season, so it’s definitely a real big deal.”

Cleveland is a very athletic offensive lineman whose speed and agility will make him enticing to NFL teams, but most evaluators think he needs to get much stronger.

Look for Cleveland to be drafted in day two or early day three.