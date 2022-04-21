Part of our News 4 Sports 30-in-30 series taking a look at 30 prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

Cornerback Derion Kendrick was a four-year starter in college and won two National Championships.

In 2021, he played in 15 games, had 41 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 pass breakups. Kendrick is athletic and scouts like his ability to play in different defensive schemes at the next. The Georgia defensive back is looking forward finding a home in the NFL.

“Just bringing energy to whatever team I get drafted to and also just being the physical type of guy whether it’s press or coming up to tackle somebody. Some corners don’t like to do that but I’m one of those corners that’s willing,” Kendrick said at the NFL Combine.

On the field, there’s plenty to like about Kendrick but off the field there’s been issues.

He arrested in March of 2021 on drug and gun charges that were later expunged. He spent three seasons at Clemson before transferring to Georgia. Kendrick spent some of the NFL combine talking to teams about his past troubles.

“I made some bad decisions and stuff like that but just growing up as a person, maturity wise communicating with my coaches over time there were some things I had to work on,” Kendrick explained.

Kendrick is expected to be a second-round draft pick.