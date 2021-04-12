30-in-30: Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

(WIVB) – A 3-year starter at the University of Georgia, Tyson Campbell is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the draft and he would agree with that assessment

“I can do it all. Whoever calls me, whatever team drafts me they’re going to get a player who is willing to do anything to help the team out whether it’s playing in the slot, outside corner, man, zone,” Campbell said following his Pro Day.

Campbell says he has spoken to the Bills during the pre-draft process and is very familiar with the organization.

“The Bills are a great team. I watched them this year. They’ve got a lot of corners that I watch. Tre’Davious White is somebody that I watch. I know that they have a powerful offense and they went to the AFC Championship this year. I know they’re an up and coming organization.”

The thought of playing with Tre’Davious and for Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is an exciting idea to Tyson.

“A great opportunity for me to learn from a guy that has done so well in this league the past couple of years and to be coached by Leslie Frazier who is well known in this league as one of the best defensive coordinators, I feel like it would be blessing and I would love the opportunity.”

Tyson has a great combination of size and speed but is still considered an unfinished product with a raw skill set. Making him a high risk, high reward prospect. Campbell is projected to be a late 1st round or 2nd round selection.