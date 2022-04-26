Part of our News 4 Sports 30-in-30 series taking a look at 30 prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.



There are a lot of question marks surrounding Georgia’s George Pickens.

The wide receiver suffered a torn ACL before the 2021 campaign and he played sparingly in a few games at the of the season. One of those games was the Bulldogs National Championship win when he made a spectacular diving catch. When he was healthy, Pickens showed the ability to make big plays down the field for the Bulldogs. The 6’3″ wide out has good size and doesn’t shy away from contact.

“My physicality for sure,” Pickens told reporters at the combine. “That’s one thing I know at the next level they’re gonna have guys who are gonna be big, they’re gonna be strong, they’re gonna be fast, they’re gonna be long. Just playing in the SEC, it really helps that you go against guys like Derek Stingley and Jaycee Horn, the same guys that are in the league you go against every year so I feel like being in the SEC really improved my game a lot.”

Georgia’s offensive coorinator Todd Monken spent time in the NFL and brought a lot of that knowledge with him to the Bulldogs. Pickens believes that has him prepared for the next level

“The biggeset benefit is the pro style offense,” Pickens said. “We’re going to the pros and that really helps a lot. He was formally with the Browns Baker Mayfield, Odell (Beckham) and that’s the offense we were in so the biggest benefit is just being in a pro style offense.”

Pickens is projected to be a 2nd round draft pick.