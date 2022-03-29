Part of our News 4 Sports 30-in-30 series taking a look at the top 30 prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

The University of Iowa is the gift that keeps giving when it comes to NFL offensive lineman. The Hawkeyes have a long history of developing very good lineman and center Tyler Linderbaum looks to be next in line.

“There’s been a lot of good Iowa offensive lineman, most recently is Tristan Wirfs who was a Super Bowl champ a couple of years ago.” Linderbaum said at the NFL Combine.

“Look back, Coach Ferentz that’s kind of his position offensive lineman go back 20 years ago he was an o-line coach before he was the head coach at Iowa so that’s kind of his position. It’s what he likes to do, a lot of his time goes to that position, also how Iowa operates. We have to have a good line in order for our team to work in order for our team to be successful a lot of that weight is on the offensive line to perform.”

Linderbaum mentioned former Iowa lineman Tristan Wifs who is now a star tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two went to rival high schools and played several sports against each other growing up including wrestling.

“He’s beaten me quite a few times, I’m happy I got one match on him.” Linderbaum laughed.

“But he’s a great competitor and is someone who has made me better whether that be in high school or going into college. He’s some that I can really look up to and that has kind of set the standard at the offensive line position.”

Several scouts believe he’s the top interior offensive lineman in the draft but there’s some concerns about his size. With that said he’s expected to be selected in the first round.