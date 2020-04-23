30-in-30: J.K. Dobbins

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins carries for a touchdown during the first half of the team’s Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game playoff semifinal against Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — J.K. Dobbins was a workhorse out of the Ohio State backfield in 2019.

Dobbins was one of three FBS players with 2,000 rushing yards on the year. He was also among the nation’s leaders with 21 rushing touchdowns.

Throughout his college career, Dobbins best games came on the biggest stages. The first-team BIG10 running back was slowed by an ankle injury in the National Championship Semifinals and still ran for 174 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.

“I always work for it, the spotlight moments, it’s about what I do outside of the lights and when the lights aren’t on me,” Dobbins told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Primetime isn’t primetime to me, it’s like a normal day at the office because I worked so hard for it so when it comes to those games I’m prepared for it.”

The punishing Buckeyes back gets rave reviews from former teammates and opponents.

“Running backs are fans of one another. J.K. Dobbins, I don’t think a lot people talk about how physical he runs and how physical he ends his runs,” Wisconsin running back Jonathon Taylor said.

“I can go on and on about that guy,” OSU offensive lineman Jonah Jackson said. “He’s a big time competitor and relentless. He will be a great fit wherever he goes.”

The biggest knock on Dobbins, an unusually heavy workload at Ohio State, he carried the ball 301 times in 14 games last season but the bruising back has the toughness to wear down defenses at the next level.

Dobbins will likely be drafted in the 2nd or 3rd round.