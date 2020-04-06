30-in-30: Joshua Kelley

UCLA running back Joshua Kelley in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If the Bills are looking for a change up in running styles from the shifty Devin Singletary, UCLA’s Joshua Kelley may fit the bill.

“I’m tough man, I’m tough, I’m consistent, I have great ball security, good vision, instincts,” Kelley told reporters at the combine in Indianapolis. “The biggest thing though is I’m consistent, I’m the same player every single game. I’m always going to fall forward, I’m going to get tough yards. So I think the consistency and dependability.”

Kelley tries to emulate the style of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“He’s my favorite running back to watch, he’s great. He gets North and South all the time, he falls forward, great ball security, he’s versatile and he’s tough man, always getting yards after contact. That’s a guy I always try to emulate but you can’t really emulate him,” Kelley told reporters laughingly.

After back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns at UCLA, Kelley was asked what he needs to improve on the most.

“Be more vocal. I was a 2 time captain, but it was more because of my actions, the way I showed up, my work ethic, my dependability, but I think I could do a better job at being more vocal, but my leadership is more action based for sure.”

Look for Kelley to be drafted on day three.