30-in-30: K.J. Osborn

Miami’s K.J. Osborn (2) evades Duke’s Damond Philyaw-Johnson (85) as he runs back a punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — K.J. Osborn hauled in 7 touchdowns in 2018 for the University at Buffalo. He joined the Miami Hurricanes as a graduate transfer in 2019 and found the endzone 5 more times. Osborn moved from UB to Miami hoping to showcase his talent on a bigger stage.

“It’s a big-time program, to be able to compete every week in the ACC,” Osborn said. “There’s so many talented guys on the roster I feel I improved my game every day out there, going against all the different DBs and safeties.”

While K.J. believes the ‘Canes prepared him for the next level, the foundation was laid in Buffalo.

“I forever love my time there, and going there was one of the best decisions I ever made,” he recalled with a smile.

“The biggest accomplishment team-wise was going from 2-10 to 10-2. That was awesome. That’s the definition of trust in the process and all the things that Coach Leipold instilled in us. The leadership we had and the buy-in from everybody I think was awesome.”

The quickest way for Osborn to find playing time in the NFL will likely be on special teams.

“That was one of the biggest things I prided myself on was I was always on the field. Special teams wouldn’t be a big adjustment at all. I love punt returns. I led the ACC in punt return average. I’m excited for it.”

