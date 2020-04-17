30-in-30: KJ Hamler

Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) runs the ball up the field during an NCAA college football game against Buffalo, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 45-13. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Penn State’s KJ Hamler is only 5’9″, vertically challenged for an NFL wide receiver. Hamler’s blazing speed is a vertical challenge for opposing defenses.

“I’m not your typical receiver 6’5″, 230 lbs. My speed, my quickness, my elusiveness those are advantages for me,” Hamler told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The speedster from Happy Valley finished last season with 904 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns.

Minnesota’s All-American safety Antoine Winfield Jr says Hamler is the top receiver he faced in 2019.

“This year’s toughest receiver was KJ Hamler, he’s a guy, super fast, quick, great routes, so I would say he was probably the best receiver we faced this year,” Winfield Jr. said.

Hamler believes his style is a lot like DeSean Jackson and Steve Smith and the similarities are there.

“I’m a small guy but my quickness, my agility, my dog mentality and just being a playmaker, I get that a lot. I’ve been an underdog my whole life,” Hamler said.

KJ offers and added dimension as a punt and kick returner. He was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in the country.

Hamler is expected to be drafted on day 2.