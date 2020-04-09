30-in-30: Laviska Shenault

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year’s draft class is loaded with talented wide receivers and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault is near the top of that list.

He possesses a great combination of size, strength and speed but his ability to run after the catch may be his greatest attribute.

Shenault had 11 touchdowns catches and ran for another 7 in his last two seasons with the Buffaloes.

“I think my size will transition well, I just think I’m going to be able to outplay a lot of people with my size,” Shenault told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Shenault says most teams at the combine talked to him about playing in the slot, but are eager to move him around the field.

“I think my versatility is a good thing. Like I said, I don’t want to be in one spot, then I wouldn’t be able to get as many balls or attention. I want to be able to move everywhere and create mismatches everywhere on the field.”

While some draft experts compare him to former Bills wide out Sammy Watkins, here’s who Laviska compares himself to.

“Jarvis Landry as far as his aggressiveness and his big dog mentality. Larry Fitzgerald, I think he’s all business when he gets on the field and I think I’m about business too. And I would say Julio Jones, his aggressiveness and his athletic ability to do things is crazy to me, I’m a freak like him.”

With the depth of this wide receiver class, Shenault could go late in the 1st round or in the 2nd round.