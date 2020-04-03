30-in-30: Lynn Bowden Jr.

1  of  3
Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates as he runs for a 25-yard touchdown against Virginia Tech in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. is one of the most dynamic playmakers in this year’s draft.

With a skillset like a Swiss Army Knife, Bowden ran, threw, caught, and returned 21 touchdowns during his sophomore and junior seasons.

“It’s really a show, Bowden said. “I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just something in us.”

Bowden was moved from wide receiver to quarterback for the final 8 games of last season and led the Wildcats to a bowl game. His versatility earned him the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most outstanding all-purpose player.

“If you put it out in front of me, I’m going to go get it. I got to have something that I’m chasing. I’m doing everything for my son and he’s watching me.”

NFL teams asked—what motivates him? The answer was simple, his son, 2-year-old, Lynn Bowden III.

“They ask me who drives me and that’s who drives me. That’s my passion and why I’m playing the game.”

