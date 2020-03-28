30-in-30: Mekhi Becton

Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Louisville’s Mekhi Becton is a man mountain. A 6’7″, 365 lb, snow plow.

“I feel like I’m the most dominant tackle in this draft. You won’t go wrong drafting me,” Becton told reports in Indianapolis.

Becton was the biggest player at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine but it was the offensive lineman’s speed of all things that had Indy buzzing. His 40 time of 5.1 seconds was the fastest for a player his size since 2006. The athletic big man credits another sport for his development, Becton was a tremendous high school basketball player.

“It helped me with my footwork. You can tell I’m really light on my feet so I feel like basketball helped me out when it comes to football and pass pro.”

Becton is confident that he can play either tackle position at the next level. Whether he plays on the left side or right side fans can expect to see his nasty side.

“It’s just fun seeing a man on the ground and then jumping on him. That’s what I love about this game.”

Notre Dame defensive lineman Khalid Kareem called him the best offensive lineman he faced in college.

“Dude’s like 6’7″, 370 and has some of the longest arms, they were like tree trunks, just trying to get beyond that was pretty tough,” Kareem said. “For him to be big he was pretty athletic too and had pretty decent footwork.”

Becton is projected to be a 1st round pick.