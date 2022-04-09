A 2-time captain at Michigan, Josh Ross was a leader on the Wolverines defense. He had a team-leading 107 tackles last season for the Wolverines.

“My biggest strength is my physicality and my aggressiveness, how smart I am is a football player, and how I put myself in positions as a football player, as a backer being in the right spot at the right time, and going and getting it,” Ross said. “I definitely think those are my strengths.”

Known for his leadership and football IQ, Josh Ross checks most of the boxes when it comes to intangibles but size is a concern. Ross is undersized for an inside linebacker at the next level and that will be a concern for teams.

“One of the things I tell NFL teams about myself is whatever you want me to do, if you want me to go out and play special teams, if I get the opportunity to get some snaps on the field, whatever it is, I’m gonna go 110% and I’m utmost and honest about that,” Ross said. “It’s not about the money for me. It’s about the respect. Whatever program picks me up, I’m ready to go in there and earn my respect from day one of camp, every single day, writing notes in the meeting room and being attentive and learning and growing and becoming the best player I possibly can be.”

The 3rd team All-Big 10 selection had a very good college career for the Michigan defense but special teams is likely where he makes an impact in the NFL. Ross is projected to be a late round draft pick.