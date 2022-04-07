Part of our News 4 Sports 30-in-30 series taking a look at 30 prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

(WIVB) — Speed and power. Michigan State’s Kenny Walker has the traits that NFL teams covet in a running back. Walker had over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground for the Spartans last season.

“I believe I’m an all-around back if I need to run a route out of the backfield I can do that or if I need to get a yard on third down I can do that as well,” Walker said at the NFL Combine.

The dynamic running back was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season and his skill set should translate nicely to the next level where he has the potential to be a true three-down starter.

“I believe you’ve got to be smart and tough to play in the league and also with the offense we ran Michigan State I feel like it’s just a great fit for the league. When I first got there we even watched film on different offenses in the league and our office was pretty much modeled after teams in the league,” Walker explained.

Walker is arguably the top running back in this draft class which is a big jump from where he was just a few years ago.

“It’s a blessing to make it this far in high school I was not highly recruited at all I had one power five offer and to be in this position it’s a blessing for me,” Walker said.

Walker is projected to be a second-round pick.