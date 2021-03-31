30-in-30: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, it was apparent they need to add speed this offseason.

In his end of the season zoom call, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the Chiefs are the “gold standard” in the AFC and in order to get to where they want to go, they’ll have to beat Kansas City. One thing that stood out in that AFC title game was the speed of guys like Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman and how the Bills had trouble containing them.

That’s why one prospect who could help Buffalo in that area is Northwestern’s Greg Newsome II.

There’s still a question mark as to who will start opposite of Tre’Davious White and Newsome could check that box plus the speed element.

“On the field I flip the switch,” Newsome said during his Pro Day.

And when he does it’s electric. He is one of the fastest players in this year’s draft class. He ran a blazing 4.38, 40-yard dash at his pro day. Newsome was a first-team All-Big 10 cornerback in 2020 and is widely considered one of the top corners in the draft but believes he’s second to none.

“When a team drafts me they are going to get the best cornerback in the country. I don’t take that lightly. I know that I am the best. The reason I know that is because I can do it all. I can play man, I can play zone,” Newsome explained.

Confidence and speed are clearly not an issue. Newsome also gets a lot of praise for his athleticism but believes there’s another trait that will make him successful at the next level.

“I’m a competitor and I hate to lose. That’s the reason I play so hard and just playing with that chip on my shoulder. I was slept on and I still think I am in this draft and even during the season even in college football so every single down and every single practice I’m going to play with that chip on my shoulder,” Newsome said.

Newsome is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in the upcoming draft.