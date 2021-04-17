30-in-30: Ohio State G Wyatt Davis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the Bills have all five of their starting offensive linemen coming back, they might look to add even more depth at the position in the draft.

One player who already says he would fit well in Buffalo’s offense is Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis.

“Ohio State I feel like has put me in such a good position, it shows not only within my film but in these meetings with the type of offense we ran it’s so similar to the Bills type of offense and other teams that like to run zone,” Davis said.

Could Wyatt join Josh Allen’s supporting cast in Orchard Park next season? Well, he has been in contact with the Bills during the pre-draft process and says his skill set and knowledge would translate well to the Bills’ offense.

“When I go in to these meetings it’s pretty much the same stuff except just different terminology I’ve gotten it vantage by going to Ohio State and playing in this type of offense.”

Davis has football in his blood. His grandfather is the late Willie Davis who had a 12-year Hall of Fame career with the Packers and Browns. His father played college football at Missouri but is better known for his role as linebacker Alvin Mack from the movie “The Program”.

The powerful guard was a team captain in 2020 and started in all of Ohio State’s 22 games over the last 2 years. Wyatt was a first team All-American the last two seasons but says there’s always room for improvement.

“Pass protection, that’s what I’ve been working on as well as a few things in the running game. For me I feel like my technique especially at the next level is something that I definitely need to improve in order to have the type of success that I want to have,” Davis explained.

“Just working the basic techniques as well as those new and advanced techniques as what I’ve been focusing on and working on in both aspects of the game as well as being an overall better student of the game.”

Davis is projected to be a second or third-round pick.