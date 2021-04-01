30-in-30: Oklahoma DE Ronnie Perkins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One area the Bills could improve on from 2020 is their pass rush.

They didn’t get to the quarterback nearly enough and that hurt them severely in the AFC title game against Patrick Mahomes. The Bills need to generate more pressure from their front four.

One guy who could help the Bills in this area is Oklahoma’s Ronnie Perkins. He’s widely considered one of the top edge rushers in this year’s NFL Draft. Perkins had 5.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss in just six games last season

Ronnie is one of those guys that you can say he loves football, he loves every part of it. He loves to train, the process of practicing, improving and the more competitive the environment the more he rises his game up. He’s just a tremendous football player that’s going to get a lot better to,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said.

“I play with an edge, I hate to lose. The thing I’ve been telling teams in interviews is that I love to win but I hate to lose. That’s the thing with me I hate to lose. You’ll be getting a competitive guy. I also tell them that you’ll be getting a guy who plays angry every snap and who plays with an edge,” Perkins said.

Perkins interview process with NFL teams has also involved questions about off the field issues. He was suspended five games to start the 2020 season for a positive marijuana test.

“If you’re going to make that bad decision you have to be prepared for what comes with it. Explaining myself and explaining my character that’s what comes with making a bad decision like that,” Perkins explained.

Despite the suspension teammates rave about Perkins leadership during his time at Oklahoma. The talented pass rusher is projected to be a second-round pick in the upcoming draft.