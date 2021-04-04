30-in-30: Oklahoma OL Creed Humphrey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While the Bills have all five of their starting offensive linemen coming back this season, they still might draft one at some point.

That depth was critical last year with all of the injuries they dealt with. And even though they hope that situation doesn’t come up again, adding to that depth once again wouldn’t hurt.

One player they could have their eye on at the position is Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey.

He was a three-year starter and two-time captain for the Sooners is one of the top interior offensive lineman in the upcoming draft. He started at center for Oklahoma but has the versatility to play guard as well.

“I tell every team that I’m not just a center, I want to be on the field wherever. I can so I see myself as a versatile guy. I can play any three of the interior positions. I’m comfortable with all of those. I think teams saw that in film,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey didn’t allow a sack over the last two seasons and was a third-team All-American in 2020. Oklahoma defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins faced Creed the past few seasons during practice and says there’s not much he can’t do.

“Watching him is like watching Frankenstein. He’s like a freak really, he’s like a freak in my face for the last few years. It’s like I’m watching a freak,” Perkins explained.

“He’s the strongest guy in the weight room. He’s the most flexible guy out of all the lineman and most of the skill guys. What else can he do? I mean he’s been the leader of the offensive line since his freshman year. Just watching him as a man and as a player I admire him a lot.”

And to top it off, Creed has a wrestling background and we all know how Sean McDermott feels about his fellow wrestlers.