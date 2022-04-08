Part of our News 4 Sports 30-in-30 series taking a look at 30 prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

Jahan Dotson was an electrifying wide receiver for Penn State last season.

Dotson had 91 catches for nearly 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns. The speedy wide out had the ability to beat defenses deep, he’s comfortable playing on the outside or in the slot and returns punts. Dotson is a player who did it all in college.

“I would definitely say my versatility is one of my biggest assets to my game, just trying to become a pro from day one learn, from the older guys, learn from vets picking up on little things that I can add into my game,” Dotson said at the NFL Combine.

Dotson is big on talent but size is an entirely different story. NFL teams could shy away from the 5’11, 178 pounds due to those measurables but Jahan says those aren’t the numbers that matter.

“Size isn’t a big factor to me just because it was something that I was born with. God has let me to be able to play at a high-level, I’m not really focused on just my size. Obviously getting bigger in the weight room is always something I’m trying to do just excelling at my football skills,” Dotson explained.

Because of his size, Dotson’s best position at the next level will probably be in the slot. He was one of the wide receivers who met with the Bills at the combine. We’ll see if Brandon Beane calls his name on draft day. Dotson is projected to be a late first round or early second round pick.